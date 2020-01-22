Cowen Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$1.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.34. 14,328,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -268.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.53 and a 12-month high of C$3.03.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.