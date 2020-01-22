CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0045

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $74,441.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.01239935 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000718 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

