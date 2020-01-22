Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $482.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

