Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $38,698.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Cream has a market capitalization of $38,698.00 and $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.01245181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052999 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00217704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00072689 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

