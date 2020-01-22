Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $319.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

