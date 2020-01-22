Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $321.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $321.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.38.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.08. Boeing has a twelve month low of $305.75 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 760.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 37.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

