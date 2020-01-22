Credit Suisse Group Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $155.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRSK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $163.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,377. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $114.85 and a 52-week high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,313 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 795,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

