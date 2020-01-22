Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus upped their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

