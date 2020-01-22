Creditbit (CRB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $10,253.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Creditbit has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

