Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

