Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SWCH stock remained flat at $$16.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 179.67, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. Switch has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. ValuEngine cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

