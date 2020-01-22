Critical Review: Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) & Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Grupo Supervielle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.70 $2.79 billion $0.48 12.19 Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.33 -$107.49 million $0.77 4.08

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Scotland Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 3 5 4 0 2.08 Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00

Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.31%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Supervielle has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Supervielle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 13.02% 4.37% 0.28% Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

