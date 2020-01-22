CROAT Trading Down 41.7% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $64,828.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,774,407 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

