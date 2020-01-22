Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CRT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

