CrowdWiz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $293.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 211.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 178.4% higher against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $52,305.00 and $293.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

