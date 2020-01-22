Crown (CRW) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Crown has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. Crown has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $692.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,882,183 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

