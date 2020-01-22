Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0001

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2,695.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

