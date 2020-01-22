Crypterium Market Capitalization Achieves $40.00 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $40.00 million and $150,756.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,679,896 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Tidex, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

