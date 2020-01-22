Crypto Sports 24 Hour Volume Reaches $901.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $637,559.00 and $901.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 162.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00115947 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,518,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,490 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

