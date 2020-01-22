Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $47,996.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003479 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

