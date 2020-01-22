Cryptoindex.com 100 Market Capitalization Achieves $39.94 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $101,850.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00007443 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.44 or 0.05469312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127931 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

