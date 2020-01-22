CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -44.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,643. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CCLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

