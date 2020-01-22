Cube Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, HitBTC, BitForex and IDEX. Cube has a market cap of $2.04 million and $135,004.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cube has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, IDEX, BitForex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

