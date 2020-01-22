Curecoin (CURE) One Day Volume Tops $3,961.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $868,153.00 and $3,961.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00671879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007622 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,405,316 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

