CVCoin (CVN) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $369,834.00 and approximately $16,449.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.