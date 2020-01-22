CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Achieves $9.23 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and Huobi. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00671178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000915 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007707 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, LBank, Zebpay, Bibox, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX, Koinex, BCEX, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Huobi, IDCM and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

