Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 58,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,303. The firm has a market cap of $717.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

