CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 21,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,601. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $338.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

