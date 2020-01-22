DA Davidson Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $64.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $1,423,128.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,121,001.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Logitech International by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Logitech International by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

