Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €47.00 by Nord/LB

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAI. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.94 ($60.40).

Shares of DAI stock traded down €0.81 ($0.94) on Wednesday, hitting €45.59 ($53.01). The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.82. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

