Daimler (ETR:DAI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.94 ($60.40).

ETR DAI traded down €1.14 ($1.33) on Wednesday, reaching €45.26 ($52.63). The stock had a trading volume of 5,453,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.82.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

