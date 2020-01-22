Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Barings LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. Danaher has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

