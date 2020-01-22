Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 5th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.26% of Danaher worth $282,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.89. The stock had a trading volume of 795,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

