DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $5.82 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $1,906.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAOstack

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,403,670 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

