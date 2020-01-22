DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $50,846.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, UEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.