Datacoin (DTC) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $17,088.00 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004110 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027851 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000704 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

