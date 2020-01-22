Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, COSS, OKEx and Kucoin. Datum has a market cap of $828,166.00 and approximately $42,996.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

