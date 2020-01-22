David Bywater Sells 75,463 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CEO David Bywater sold 75,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $679,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,558,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Bywater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, David Bywater sold 87,355 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $657,783.15.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $57,076.00.

NYSE VSLR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

