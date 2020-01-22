David Day Sells 24,547 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Day sold 7,711 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $58,372.27.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.66. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. Analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

