Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.42. Davita posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Davita during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Davita by 3,290.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Davita by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Davita by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,533 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

