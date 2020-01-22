DecentBet Market Cap Achieves $270,988.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $270,988.00 and $575.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

