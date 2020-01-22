DECOIN (DTEP) Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $7,437.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 72,680,308 coins and its circulating supply is 26,089,253 coins. DECOIN's official website is www.decoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

