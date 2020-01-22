DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.12

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, BiteBTC, Kucoin and Coindeal. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $943.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027922 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

