DEEX (DEEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,666.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. DEEX has a market cap of $702,649.00 and $3,666.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, DEEX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023361 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005964 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000533 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

