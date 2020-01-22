Derek Andersen Sells 8,873 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $190,153.26.

On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $532,400.85.

On Monday, November 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246,345 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

