Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €17.00 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.87 ($18.45).

Shares of EPA ORA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.17 ($15.31). 3,075,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.85.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

