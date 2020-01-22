Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €160.00 ($186.05) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.43 ($164.45).

DB1 traded up €1.95 ($2.27) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €150.55 ($175.06). 262,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a fifty-two week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

