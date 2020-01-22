Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Tops $56,096.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $56,096.00 and $21.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

