Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.13 ($33.87).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €25.28 ($29.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a twelve month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.45.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

