Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.30 ($20.11).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.43 ($16.77). The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.38. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.